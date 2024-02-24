Article 370 Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked on Movierulz, Telegram





The movie "Article 370" has stirred up a lot of interest with its captivating posters and trailer. However, it's unfortunate news that the film starring Yami Gautam has been leaked online shortly after its release in theaters.

"Article 370" focuses on the contentious 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with Yami playing the role of an intelligence officer and Arun Govil portraying the Prime Minister. The movie's online leak, available for free download in HD quality on various illegal websites, has come as a shock to the creators and is likely to impact its box office performance nationwide.

This incident adds to a string of movie leaks, including titles like "Madame Web," "Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1," "Dunki," "Fighter," "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," "Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1," and "Aarya Season 3," all of which were illegally distributed online shortly after release.

Piracy remains a significant issue, despite ongoing efforts within the entertainment industry to combat it. It's important to understand that indulging in piracy is illegal and can lead to severe consequences. Not only does it harm the livelihoods of individuals in the entertainment sector, but it also undermines the earnings from creative endeavours.





DISCLAIMER: We condemn piracy in all its forms as it constitutes a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge viewers to refrain from engaging in or supporting piracy activities and to appreciate creative content through legal means















