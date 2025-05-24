Artist Faraz accuses Pooja Entertainment of non-payment, calls out industry exploitation

Artist Faraz has accused production house Pooja Entertainment of non-payment and mistreatment for his work on the 2023 Bollywood film Ganapath. His claims, first shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, have sparked a broader conversation about systemic exploitation within the Indian film industry — especially affecting lesser-known artists and behind-the-scenes crew.

Faraz, who contributed creatively to Ganapath, alleges that despite fulfilling his professional commitments, he was never compensated for his work. “I’ve recently gone public with my experience of non-payment and mistreatment by Pooja Entertainment,” he wrote in his outreach to media. “I’ve now learned I’m not alone — others have spoken out too.”

The post, shared via Instagram [link], details his ordeal and calls for solidarity among fellow artists. Since going public, Faraz reports that he has been contacted by other creatives who say they’ve had similar experiences with the production house.

Pooja Entertainment, one of Bollywood’s prominent studios known for its blockbuster releases and collaborations with top stars, has yet to issue an official response to these allegations.

Faraz’s revelations have renewed focus on the troubling disparity in treatment between industry elites and freelance or contract-based professionals. “It’s time to expose the systemic exploitation that still exists in the industry — especially how ‘smaller’ artists and crew are treated, while the big names protect themselves,” he stated.

He has expressed willingness to provide documentation and evidence to support his claims and is urging media outlets to investigate further. “I’m ready to speak openly, share documents, and name names,” he said, underscoring his commitment to shedding light on these issues.

The post has since garnered support from fans and fellow artists alike, many praising his courage and echoing calls for industry reform. Several comments recount similar stories, painting a picture of an entertainment sector where recognition and payment can be elusive for those outside the spotlight.

This case adds to a growing list of controversies in the Indian entertainment industry related to labor rights, unpaid wages, and lack of accountability from major studios. While high-profile actors and directors are often shielded from scrutiny, many artists and crew members say they operate in a precarious and often exploitative environment.

With Faraz’s story gaining momentum, industry observers and unions may find renewed motivation to push for stricter enforcement of contracts and better protections for creative professionals.

As this story develops, the spotlight remains on Pooja Entertainment — and on whether this could become a turning point in the fight for equity and transparency in Indian cinema.