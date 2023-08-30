Arya joins cast of ‘Saindhav;’ plays a powerful role ‘Manas’

A stellar cast and top-notch technicians are working for “Saindhav” to make it a memorable one for Victory Venkatesh, as it marks his milestone 75th film. The very talented “HIT” franchise fame filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu is directing and passionate producer Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment banner is producing it. The story of the movie revolves around 8 key actors. They introduced 7 characters so far. Today, they unveiled another crucial character from the movie.

Kollywood star Arya who is familiar to the Telugu audience is playing another significant role. This character is introduced as Manas. Sporting a slick and stylish look in a formal outfit, Arya looks vicious in the first-look poster, as he walks ferociously with a machine gun in his hand.

Earlier for Independence Day, the makers of the movie released a small glimpse to introduce the other main characters of the movie. Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash appeared in the video.

Santosh Narayanan helms the music, while S Manikandan cranks the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.

“Saindhav” is a Pan India movie that will be released in all southern languages and Hindi during Christmas on December 22nd.