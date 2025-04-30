Live
Ashish Chanchlani ventures into supernatural with directorial debut ‘Ekaki’
After facing backlash from the "India's Got Latent" controversy, popular YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani is making a powerful comeback with his much-anticipated directorial debut, Ekaki. Touted as a supernatural thriller with a quirky blend of horror and comedy, the web series marks Ashish's foray into long-format storytelling and is set to premiere on his own YouTube platform under ACV Studios.
Creating a buzz among fans, Ashish recently dropped a spine-chilling poster for Ekaki, featuring himself holding a lantern amidst pitch-black surroundings, eerily encircled by ghostly hands. The haunting visual hints at a gripping, suspense-laden narrative that promises to keep viewers hooked.
In Ekaki, Ashish dons multiple hats — as director, actor, writer, and producer — showcasing his versatile creative abilities. The cast features familiar faces from his content universe, including Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani.
The project also reflects Ashish's evolving creative journey, from short-form comedy sketches to long-format series. Speaking on it, he addressed the ongoing discourse around content formats: “There’s no war between long-format and short-format creators. I began with short content, but long-format storytelling holds a magic of its own.”
He added, “Yes, attention spans are shrinking, but audiences adapt based on content. They know what to expect from a reel versus a film, and they allocate their attention accordingly.”
With Ekaki, Ashish Chanchlani steps into a new phase of storytelling — one that blends entertainment with eerie thrills, all set to captivate his ever-growing digital fanbase.