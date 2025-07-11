Live
- ‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill
- Israeli commanding officer killed in Southern Gaza
- Avoid Prime Day Scams: Secure Shopping Tips for Amazon Shoppers
- Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Dyson deals
- Smart cleaning just got smarter as Dreame Technology brings massive savings on Robovacuums, Stick Vacuums and Grooming products this Amazon Prime Day
- MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia
- Helping Children Make Friends: Simple Daily Habits That Work
- England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah's Fiery Spell & Dukes Ball Drama at Lord's
- Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties
- Telangana: New Ration Card Distribution to Take Place from This Date
Ashok Galla’s ‘VISA’ promises a refreshing ride
The makers of VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga have unveiled the film’s first look, and it instantly sets the tone for a vibrant, youthful entertainer. Packed...
The makers of VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga have unveiled the film’s first look, and it instantly sets the tone for a vibrant, youthful entertainer. Packed with colors, charm, and energy, the poster hints at a slice-of-life narrative that’s all set to resonate with the new-age audience, especially students navigating life in a foreign land.
Headlined by Ashok Galla, the film also stars Sri Gouri Priya, Rahul Vijay, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar in pivotal roles. Together, they bring to life a mix of characters representing the highs and lows of the student diaspora — from chasing big dreams to facing cultural shocks, managing friendships, and finding love in unexpected corners.
Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, VISA marks a fresh addition to the genre of youthful dramas with a global touch. The film is jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas — a collaboration that has previously delivered solid content with youthful appeal.
Adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that the teaser will be released on July 12 at 10:53 AM. The teaser is expected to offer a closer glimpse into the vibrant, multicultural, and emotionally rich world of VISA.
With its promising cast, refreshing theme, and an eye on today’s generation of dreamers and doers, VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga is shaping up to be a relatable and heartwarming journey — one that celebrates both roots and wings.