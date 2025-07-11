Ashok Galla’s ‘VISA’ promises a refreshing ride

The makers of VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga have unveiled the film’s first look, and it instantly sets the tone for a vibrant, youthful entertainer. Packed with colors, charm, and energy, the poster hints at a slice-of-life narrative that’s all set to resonate with the new-age audience, especially students navigating life in a foreign land.

Headlined by Ashok Galla, the film also stars Sri Gouri Priya, Rahul Vijay, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar in pivotal roles. Together, they bring to life a mix of characters representing the highs and lows of the student diaspora — from chasing big dreams to facing cultural shocks, managing friendships, and finding love in unexpected corners.

Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, VISA marks a fresh addition to the genre of youthful dramas with a global touch. The film is jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas — a collaboration that has previously delivered solid content with youthful appeal.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that the teaser will be released on July 12 at 10:53 AM. The teaser is expected to offer a closer glimpse into the vibrant, multicultural, and emotionally rich world of VISA.

With its promising cast, refreshing theme, and an eye on today’s generation of dreamers and doers, VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga is shaping up to be a relatable and heartwarming journey — one that celebrates both roots and wings.