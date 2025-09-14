Ashutosh Rana pens an emotional note on Hindi Diwas: Jai Hind Jai Hindi

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, actor Ashutosh Rana took to social media to express his deep admiration for the Hindi language, calling it a guiding force that shapes personality, preserves cultural heritage, and instills pride.

Sharing his reflections, he highlighted how Hindi connects individuals to their roots, civilization, and values, urging everyone to respect and celebrate the language that has enriched their lives. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashutosh shared his images alongside a heartfelt note where he spoke about the honor and dignity that the Hindi language brings to those who speak it thoughtfully and respectfully.

The ‘Dushman’ actor also reflected on the importance of mother tongue, and motherland, emphasizing that they are the sources of culture, civilization, and values. According to him, respecting one’s language and roots is not just about the world—it’s about self-respect, pride, and leaving a lasting legacy.

Paying tribute to Hindi, Ashutosh wrote, “Some people give honor to Hindi by speaking Hindi. I am one of those lucky persons # “To which Hindi has given dignity. The personality of Hindi is developed by some individuals speaking Hindi. I am one of those lucky persons #Whose_personality_was_shaped_by_Hindi Some special persons sophisticated Hindi. I'm one of those individuals who have #RefinedByHindi Some proven persons made Hindi famous. I'm one of the bad luck I call #FameGivenByTheMasteryOfHindi.”

His heartfelt poem read, “Mother, mother tongue, and motherland are the sources of our civilization, culture and culture, they teach us to 'connect' with the world not to stick and fight with the world. That's why their debt can never be debted. "Not the language, this mother creates us, Shame will be saved when our shame is saved. If you leave it, you will also miss it. Not the world, you will get upset with yourself. Wake up wake up, accept it, give it love, Give him a world of respect for your respect. Then you are not there, this whole earth will shake. It will tell the story of your deeds for centuries. She will say that our food giver is knowledge giver. She will say that she is the giver of our pride and pride. She will say that they are the eater of our troubles, sorrows and suffering. She will say that she is our religion teacher and protector of religion. ”~Ashutosh Rana.”

“See the result of language's grace upon me! Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, the 300th stage of our great play 'Hamare Ram' is being held in 'Vadodara' Nagar. Jai Hind Jai Hindi Best wishes of Hindi Day.”

Work-wise, Ashutosh Rana is seen portraying Chand Bardai in the historical drama “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.” In addition to his on-screen role, he also lends his distinctive voice as the show’s narrator.