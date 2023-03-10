Asian Film Awards 2023: Where And When To Watch The Prestigious Event

Ahead of the prestigious Oscars 2023 event, we also must eye on the most-awaited 'Asian Film Awards 2023' event as Indian movies Ponniyin Selvan and RRR bagged their places in the nominations. The gala event will be held on 12th March, 2023 and as Ponniyin Selvan has 6 nominations, it is one of the highest-ever hauls achieved by a South Asian title. A total of 30 films are shortlisted from 22 regions for 81 nominations!



Park Chan-wook's romantic film 'Decision to Leave' bagged a total of 10 nominations including the 'Best Director' and 'Best Film' categories!

Let us also check the details of this most-awaited award show…

Date: 12th March, 2023

Place: Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in Hong Kong Palace Museum

Let us also take a look at the nominations of the 16th Asian Film Awards…

Best Film



• Decision To Leave by PARK Chan-wook | Korea

• Drive My Car by HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke | Japan

• Poet by Darezhan OMIRBAYEV | Kazakhstan

• Ponniyin Selvan: Part I by Mani Ratnam | India

• When the Waves Are Gone by Lav Diaz | Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark

Best Director

• KORE-EDA Hirokazu for Broker | Korea

• PARK Chan-wook for Decision to Leave | Korea

• HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke for Drive My Car | Japan

• Darezhan OMIRBAYEV for Poet | Kazakhstan

• Davy CHOU for Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

Best Actress

• Sylvia CHANG for her work in A Light Never Goes Out | Hong Kong

• Karena LAM for her work in American Girl | Taiwan

• Happy Salma for her work in Before, Now & Then | Indonesia

• TANG Wei for her work in Decision to Leave | Korea

• BAISHO Chieko for her work in Plan 75 | Japan

Best Actor

• PARK Hae-il for his work in Decision To Leave | Korea

• NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi for his work in Drive My Car | Japan

• SUZUKI Ryohei for his work in Egoist | Japan

• ZHANG Yi for his work in Home Coming | China

• Mohsen TANABANDEH for his work in World War III | Iran

• Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai for his work in Where the Wind Blows | Hong Kong

Best Supporting Actress

• ANDO Sakura for her work in A Man | Japan

• Laura BASUKI for her work in Before, Now & Then | Indonesia

• KIM So-jin for her work in Emergency Declaration | Korea

• YIN Tao for her work in Home Coming | China

• KAWAI Yumi for her work in Plan 75 | Japan

Best Supporting Actor

• OKADA Masaki for his work in Drive My Car | Japan

• MIYAZAWA Hio for his work in Egoist | Japan

• IM Si-wan for his work in Emergency Declaration | Korea

• OH Kwang-rok for his work in Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

• HUI Koon Man for his work in Where the Wind Blows | Hong Kong

Best New Director

• Makbul MUBARAK for Autobiography | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar

• Saim SADIQ for Joyland | Pakistan

• Jigme Trinley for One and Four | China

• HAYAKAWA Chie for Plan 75 | Japan

• KIM Se-in for The Apartment with Two Women | Korea

Best Newcomer

• Louise WONG for Anita | Hong Kong

• LEE Ji-eun for Broker | Korea

• YANG Enyou for Lighting Up the Stars | China

• PARK Ji-min foir Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

• MAK Pui Tung for The Sparring Partner | Hong Kong

Best Screenplay

• Makbul MUBARAK for Autobiography | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar

• CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook for Decision to Leave | Korea

• HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE akamasa for Drive My Car | Japan

• LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min for Lighting Up the Stars | China

• Lav DIAZ for When the Waves Are Gone | Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark

Best Editing

• KIM Sang-beom for Decision to Leave | Korea

• YAMAZAKI Azusa for Drive My Car | Japan

• ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali for Lighting Up the Stars | China

• Sreekar PRASAD for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I | India

• Dounia SICHOV for Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

Best Cinematography

• Batara GOEMPAR for Before, Now & Then | Indonesia

• KIM Ji-yong for Decision to Leave | Korea

• LU Songye for One and Four | China

• URATA Hideho for Plan 75 | Japan

• Ravi VARMAN for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I | India

Best Original Music

• CHO Young Wuk for Decision to Leave | Korea

• ISHIBASHI Eiko for Drive My Car | Japan

• A.R. RAHMAN for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I | India

• Jérémie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET for Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

• Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM for The Four Walls | Turkey

Best Costume Design

• RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun for Alienoid | Korea

• Karen YIP, Dora NG for Anita | Hong Kong

• Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI for Before, Now & Then | Indonesia

• SHINOZUKA Nami for Egoist | Japan

• Eka LAKHANI for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I | India

Best Production Design

• Vida Sylvia Theresia for Before, Now & Then | Indonesia

• RYU Seong-hie for Decision to Leave | Korea

• LI Miao for Home Coming | China

• Thota THARANI for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I | India

• Bill LUI, Andrew WONG for Where the Wind Blows | Hong Kong

Best Visual Effects

• JUNG Seung-oh for Alienoid | Korea

• ZHANG Fan for Moon Man | China

• Srinivas MOHAN for RRR | India

• SATO Atsuki for Shin Ultraman | Japan

• Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai for Warriors of Future | Hong Kong

Best Sound

• TU Duu-Chih for Anita | Hong Kong

• KIM Suk-won for Decision to Leave | Korea

• NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya for Drive My Car | Japan

• Vincent VILLA for Return to Seoul | France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia

• Ashwin RAJASHEKAR for RRR | India

As both RRR and Ponniyin Selvan movies made their place in the nominations list, hope they bag the prestigious award too…