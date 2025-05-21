‘Asura Hananam’ song launched grandly

A cinematic event unlike any other is arriving this summer, as Powerstar Pawan Kalyan steps into the boots of Veera Mallu — warrior, outlaw, legend. The songs released so far have struck a chord with the audience, generating significant buzz and appreciation. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ presented by renowned producer A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna. Music is composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, with Bobby Deol in a key role. Scheduled for a grand worldwide release on June 12, the movie has already garnered tremendous expectations.

Now, the third song ‘Asura Hananam’ has been released, with the launch event held in a grand manner. Uniquely, the event featured hosts in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi to cater to fans across India. Pan-India media attended the event. The song ‘Asura Hananam’ is a goosebump-inducing composition that portrays the valour of a warrior battling evil forces. The stirring music by Keeravaani and powerful lyrics inspire a sense of rebellion and courage. Lyricist Rambabu Gosala delivers goosebumps with sharp and impactful verses. Vocalists Airaa Udupi, Kaala Bhairava, Sai Charan Bhaskaruni, Lokeshwar Edara, and Hymath Mohammed elevated the song.

During the song launch event, legendary producer A.M. Rathnam said, “Greetings to all members of the media. We’ve poured five years of hard work into this film. With your support, we believe it will reach even greater heights. I believe cinema should not only entertain but also offer a message, like ‘Bharatheeyudu’ and ‘Oke Okkadu.’ This film became possible because of Pawan Kalyan garu. When Krish narrated the story to me, I took it to him.”

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani remarked, “My journey with ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ began five years ago with Krish and is now culminating with Jyothi Krishna. I’ve worked with many directors, but Jyothi has a rare quality — he makes quick decisions and stands by them. AM Rathnam garu is a respected, controversy-free figure in the industry. I’ve always admired his lyric-writing talent. I believe this film will be another massive success for him. Producer Dayakar Rao also holds a special place for his role in the project.”

Director Jyothi Krishna said, “Every director dream of working with Pawan Kalyan; it’s like winning an award. I consider myself lucky to have gotten this opportunity. While Krish laid the foundation for the project, Rathnam sir planned to take it to the next level.”

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal said, “‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ has been an emotional journey for me — a very special film that will forever hold a place in my heart. I’ve always been a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan sir, and acting alongside him is a blessing.”