‘Atharva’ locks release date

The upcoming multi-lingual film “Atharva” starring Karthik Raju in the titular role is a edge of seat crime investigation thriller based on Clues Department. Mahesh Reddy is directing the movie, while Subhash Nuthalapati is producing it under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers of this film.

Meanwhile, the makers locked the film’s release date. Atharva will have a grand release on December 1st. The promotional campaign had already started and created some curiosity on the film with a teaser, song, and posters.

Besides action, suspense and thrilling elements, the movie will also have love, drama, humor and other emotions. The film made as a perfect commercial entertainer will appeal to youth and other sections of audiences.Simran Choudhary and Ayraa are the other lead cast in the movie that shows the inimitability and importance of the Clues Team.

Sricharan Pakala scored the music, while CharanMadhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.The movie will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.