"Audiences in the South will appreciate a story that smashes the stereotype of weak and meek women," says Yatin Karyekar

Ashok Patole's classic play 'Maa Retire Hoti Hai' is a landmark social drama that asks why women must only be relegated to domestic duties and expected to ceaselessly serve their families. The Zee Theatre teleplay has now also been translated into Kannada and Telugu and Yatin Karyekar who stars in the teleplay, believes Patole's writing will find a wide resonance in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As he says, "This story offers a fresh take on gender roles and audiences in the South will love it because it smashes the stereotype of a weak, meek and emotionally dependent mother and encourages women to stand up for themselves. South-Indian languages have a history of very thoughtful theatre, good literature and art and I believe this play will be well-received by Kannada and Telugu audiences."





In the teleplay, Yatin's co-star is the late Reema Lagoo in the titular role of a mother who decides to 'retire' from domestic drudgery to teach a lesson to her self-involved family. It is only when she stops putting her own needs last that her husband and children learn the value of her sacrifices. Yatin feels the play's message should be translated in many languages and says, "The more the merrier. In fact, women have not been given their due for a long time. They have been confined to domestic roles and this play offers a very different perspective on a woman's life and asks what would happen if a mother chose to retire?"



Discussing why the play is relevant still, Yatin says, "The traditional formula of a good marriage has been that the man will earn money while the woman will stay at home to raise children. These norms have started to shift and stories like this have done their bit to open minds and change attitudes. Gender sensitive narratives like this appeal to the women in the audience to rise and not be reduced to door mats. Via this play Patole ji was also pinching the men's ears to say, "look at what you have done to women."

The play, Yatin believes, is a reminder that mothers and wives are not domestic workers but individuals with talent who must be respected. Filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and directed for stage by Rajan Tamhane, 'Maa Retire Hoti Hai' also stars Sachin Deshpande, Shweta Mehendale, Sanket Phatak, Mansi Naik and Rutuja Nagwekar. Watch it on 27th April at Tata Play Theatre.