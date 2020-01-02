Avane Srimannarayana Box Office Storm Continues, Collections Nearing 100 Crore Mark

Rakshit Shetty's latest release Avane Srimmannarayana has taken the box office by storm. Even since the movie hit theatre, the film's collections continue to climb up. On the very first day the collections were said to be a whopping 16 crores.With the movie running to packed theatres, trade analysts predict that if Avane Srimmannarayana continues this momentum at the ticket window, the film will effortlessly reach the 100 crore club.

Avane Srimmannarayana is being directed by debutante Sachin Ravi. The film is currently being screened in more than 300 screens in Bangalore alone right now. In all, Avane Srimmannarayana is being screens in around 1000 screens across Karnataka. The film stars Shanvi Srivastav as the female lead.

With Avane Srimannarayana tickets selling like hot cakes, the reception to the film has been exceptional which has never happened in the past for any Kannada movie shot on this scale. In the first three days of its run itself, Avane Srimmannarayana collections had touched 40 crores. If the movie's box office storm continues, the film will soon reach the 100 crore mark in terms of collections.

Avane Srimmannarayana is a fantasy movie which revolves around the story of a treasure hunt in a town called Amaravathi. The film was released in Telugu yesterday which has received a decent response from the audience. The makers are thrilled with the response from fans are hoping that Avane Srimmannarayana magic continues till Sankranti during which time there will be lot of movie releases as a festive treat to audience.