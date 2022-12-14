Avatar the way of water to have widest global release ever at 52,000 screens
Avatar The Way of Water is all set to release on the 16th of this month and there's a great buzz has been brewing across the country. Advance bookings for the film are in full swing.
According to the latest update, Avatar 2 is set for release on over 52,000 screens worldwide, surpassing Avengers: Endgame and becoming the all-time No. 1 global release to date.
The film is also having a massive release in India. In the Telugu states, the film will release a massive number of screens in English, Hindi, and Telugu.
#AvatarTheWayOfWater to release in 52,000 screens Worldwide beating #AvengersEndgame to become All-time No.1 global release.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IhsPylWH8t— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 14, 2022
