Just In
Avika Gor back in game with another series
Avika Gor started her career with the hit serial “Balika Vadhu” and later debuted as heroine in “UyyalaJampala.” She got multiple opportunities but she did not make use of it and faded away in Telugu cinema. She has made a solid transformation and is back in the game.
Avika was last seen in Ohmkar’s“Mansion 24” and now, she is headlining one more show titled “Vadhuvu.” The teaser of the show was dropped by Hotstar and it impressed one and all.
Avika is seen as this newly married bride who comes to the join family and engulfs herself in the deep dark secrets kept hidden around her. Avika’s role, look, and intense visuals have created a good vibe to the show.
Avika has pinned all her hopes on this show as she is playing the main lead after a long time. As the show gives her scope to showcase her talent, Avika has gone all out for the same.