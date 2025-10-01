Avika Gor Marries Milind Chandwani, First Wedding Pictures Out

Television actress Avika Gor has tied the knot with her longtime partner Milind Chandwani, and their first official wedding photos are making waves. They exchanged vows on September 30, 2025, right on the set of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, in a ceremony that blended reel with real moments.

The wedding was nothing short of cinematic. Avika graced the ceremony in a red lehenga adorned with golden embroidery, paired with elegant green and diamond jewellery including a choker, layered necklaces, maang teeka, nath, and matching earrings. Milind, on the other hand, complemented her in a peach-toned bandhgala kurta paired with a matching safa.

Sharing these pictures, Avika captioned the post as, "Baalika se Vadhu tak✨"

In another set of pictures, Avika shared how she is still crying and dancing.

Celebrities from the Pati, Patni Aur Panga cast including Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Gurmeet Choudhary, and other TV personalities including Farah Khan joined the celebrations as baraatis, adding star power to the festivities.

Avika and Milind’s relationship began in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends in Hyderabad. Over the years, they built a bond that eventually led to an engagement in June 2025.

The decision to get married on a televised set was intentional. The Balika Vadhu Fame actor explained that as someone in the public eye since 2008, she wanted her fans, who have been part of her journey, to share in her special day.

Their wedding is already trending across social media, with clips of Hina sharing that both- her & Isha Malviya received 1 lakh 11 thousand in joota churaai (shoe stealing).