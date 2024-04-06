Award-Winning Success for Nani’s ‘Hi Dad’ at Athens International Art Film Festival

In a moment of pride and celebration, the team behind the film "Hi Nanna," internationally known as "Hi Dad," is basking in the glory of their recent triumph at the esteemed Athens International Art Film Festival. The movie, starring Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Kiara Khanna, clinched the coveted title of Best Feature Film at the festival's March 2024 edition.

Directed by the talented Shouryuv, "Hi Nanna" captivated audiences and judges alike with its poignant storytelling, compelling performances, and unique cinematic vision. The recognition at the Athens International Art Film Festival represents a significant milestone in the filmmakers' journey, reaffirming the universal appeal and exceptional quality of their work on the international stage.

Expressing elation and gratitude for the prestigious accolade, director Shouryuv remarked, "We are overjoyed and deeply honored to receive this award for 'Hi Nanna' at the Athens International Art Film Festival. This achievement underscores the power of storytelling to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide." He extended heartfelt thanks to the festival organizers, the jury, and the dedicated team whose passion and creativity brought the film to life.

As "Hi Nanna" continues to make waves on the global film festival circuit, the team remains humbled by the support and appreciation it has garnered. The award serves as a testament to the collective efforts of everyone involved in the making of the film and inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful cinematic experiences.

With this remarkable achievement under their belt, the team behind "Hi Nanna" looks forward to further accolades and opportunities to share their compelling narrative with audiences worldwide, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in filmmaking.