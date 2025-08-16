‘Baaghi 4’ to kickstart musical promotions with first single ‘Guzaara’

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has set the stage for the musical promotions of his upcoming blockbuster Baaghi 4 with an emotional announcement. Taking to social media, Tiger revealed that the film’s first song, Guzaara, will release on August 18, 2025, at 11:11 AM IST.

The announcement came in the form of a touching video post featuring a musician strumming an acoustic guitar, immediately creating a soft, soulful atmosphere. This artistic choice departs sharply from the high-octane energy audiences usually associate with the Baaghi franchise. Tiger’s caption, “Give it all your love,” further underscored the song’s intimate, heartfelt essence. The symbolic release time — 11:11 — hinted at personal significance, suggesting the track could play a crucial role in the emotional arc of the film.

While Baaghi 4 promises the explosive action sequences that have defined the franchise, Guzaara signals a strategic tonal shift. Bollywood has increasingly seen action-driven films weave in emotional storytelling, and Baaghi 4 seems poised to embrace this trend, blending adrenaline with depth.

The song features contributions from Parampara Tandon, Salamat Ali Matoi, and Kumaar, with additional musical support from Agaaz, Stereoshinobi, Bunty Bains, and Josh Brar. This multi-genre collaboration suggests a fresh sonic palette that bridges traditional melodies with contemporary sounds, likely broadening the film’s appeal across audiences.

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is backed by heavyweight producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Dipti Jindal, along with leading studios T-Series, Pen Movies, and NGE Movies. The film’s creative core also includes screenwriter Rajat Aroraa, action director Jagdeep Warring, and choreographer Adil Shaikh, underscoring its ambition to deliver a full-spectrum cinematic experience.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025, positioning it as one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters. With Tiger Shroff returning to his iconic action avatar, audiences can expect adrenaline-charged set pieces, but with Guzaara, the franchise hints at something more: a story where raw action meets raw emotion.

The rollout of Guzaara suggests that the track isn’t just promotional but rather a central narrative thread in the film. By making music the emotional entry point, Baaghi 4 could redefine how action films engage audiences, setting a precedent for music-driven storytelling in the genre.

As anticipation builds, fans are now eagerly awaiting August 18 to experience Guzaara — the opening note in what promises to be Baaghi 4’s most ambitious symphony yet.