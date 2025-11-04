  • Menu
Baahubali: The Epic 5th Day Box Office Collection & Theater Occupancy

Baahubali: The Epic 5th Day Box Office Collection & Theater Occupancy
Highlights

Check Baahubali: The Epic 5th day box office collection in India. See Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil occupancy, top cities, and weekend vs weekday earnings.

Prabhas's starer 'Baahubali: The Epic' has collectins stand at about ₹0.59 crore in India on day five.

In the first five days, the film has collected around ₹26.59 crore.

It earned the most on Friday, ₹9.65 crore. Earnings went down on the weekend and weekdays.

Theater Occupancy

The Telugu version had about 13% seats filled. Morning and afternoon shows had people. Evening and night shows were empty.

The Hindi version had about 12% seats filled. Afternoon shows were the busiest.

The Tamil version had about 22% seats filled. Chennai, Madurai, and Kochi had the most viewers.

Top Cities

Telugu: Hyderabad 16%, Chennai 17%, Bengaluru 14%

Hindi: Pune 18%, Mumbai 11%, NCR 11%

Tamil: Kochi 43%, Madurai 29%, Chennai 28%

