Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Day 6 – Prabhas Film Earns ₹29.12 Crore in Six Days

Highlights
Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic continues its steady run at the box office.
Prabhas’ latest film Baahubali: The Epic continues its good run in theatres across India, particularly in Hyderabad.
The movie collected about ₹0.97 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total earnings to nearly ₹29.12 crore at the Indian box office.
Performance Overview
Collections were slightly lower after Monday but remained steady overall.
Box Office Breakdown:
Day 1 – ₹9.65 crore
Day 2 – ₹7.25 crore
Day 3 – ₹6.3 crore
Day 4 – ₹1.85 crore
Day 5 – ₹1.95 crore
Day 6 – ₹0.97 crore
Total (6 Days): ₹29.12 crore
