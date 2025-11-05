Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Day 6 – Prabhas Film Earns ₹29.12 Crore in Six Days

Prabhas’ latest film Baahubali: The Epic continues its good run in theatres across India, particularly in Hyderabad.

The movie collected about ₹0.97 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total earnings to nearly ₹29.12 crore at the Indian box office.

Performance Overview

Collections were slightly lower after Monday but remained steady overall.

Box Office Breakdown:

Day 1 – ₹9.65 crore

Day 2 – ₹7.25 crore

Day 3 – ₹6.3 crore

Day 4 – ₹1.85 crore

Day 5 – ₹1.95 crore

Day 6 – ₹0.97 crore

Total (6 Days): ₹29.12 crore