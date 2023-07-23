‘Baby’ OTT streaming details revealed

Young hero Anand Deverakonda’s new movie, “Baby,” was released on July 14, 2023. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film features Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the leading lady. The flick has entered its second week and is still faring well in theaters everywhere. With the grand success of the film, the makers have decided to postpone the OTT release date. According to the latest buzz, the film is likely to release in the final week of August or the first week of September.



So far, the movie has collected over Rs. 60 crores gross worldwide. Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, Sathvik Anand, Kusuma, and others played significant roles in this movie, produced by Mass Movie Makers. Vijay Bulganin is the composer of this film.