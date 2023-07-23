Live
- CVoter Survey: Near majority thinks INDIA is a good idea
- Afghanistan: Death toll in flash floods rises to 26
- 12th century Quarry identified at Mannanur Quarries of the Kalyana Chalukyas explored at Mannanur Ghat road
- Only 0.8% electric vehicles in country out of 34 crore vehicles registered
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' on July 28
- Four-year-old falls into a borewell in Nalanda, rescue operations on
- Doctor’s decomposed body found in Cuttack
- Mohanlal’s PAN Indian project ‘Vrushabha’ kick-starts today
- Two dead after car overturns at Kalaparru tollgate in Eluru
- ‘Baby’ collections: Film touches Rs 60 Cr mark in 9 days
‘Baby’ OTT streaming details revealed
Highlights
Young hero Anand Deverakonda’s new movie, “Baby,” was released on July 14, 2023. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film features Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the leading lady.
Young hero Anand Deverakonda’s new movie, “Baby,” was released on July 14, 2023. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film features Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the leading lady. The flick has entered its second week and is still faring well in theaters everywhere. With the grand success of the film, the makers have decided to postpone the OTT release date. According to the latest buzz, the film is likely to release in the final week of August or the first week of September.
So far, the movie has collected over Rs. 60 crores gross worldwide. Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, Sathvik Anand, Kusuma, and others played significant roles in this movie, produced by Mass Movie Makers. Vijay Bulganin is the composer of this film.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS