‘Bachchala Malli’ team to kickstart musical promotions

Hero Allari Naresh is set to appear in an intense new role in the upcoming movie "Bachchala Malli," directed by Subbu Mangadevi of "Solo Brathuke So Better" fame. Produced by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Comedy Movies banner, known for hits like "Samajavaragamana" and "UruPrama Bhairavakona," this film promises to be a significant departure for Naresh.

The recently released birthday glimpses of Naresh, featuring his mass-appealing look, have generated a tremendous response. Building on this excitement, the makers are now kick-starting the music promotions. The first single, "Ma Uri Jataralo," is set to release on July 16, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar of "Seetharam" fame, who has crafted a chartbuster album for the movie.

In "Bachchala Malli," Naresh will be seen in a mass character, a role he has never played before, showcasing a completely new avatar under the direction of Subbu Mangadevi. The audience is eagerly anticipating this unique project.

Amrita Iyer stars opposite Allari Naresh, while the supporting cast includes notable actors like Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyut Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha in significant roles.

The film boasts top-notch technicians, with Richard M. Nathan, known for his work in films like "Manadu," "Rangam," and "Matti Kusti," serving as the director of photography. Chhota K. Prasad handles the editing, and Brahma Kadali is the production designer.

The story and dialogues are penned by director Subbu himself, with the screenplay by Vipparthi Madhu and additional screenplay by Viswannetra. With a strong team behind it and Allari Naresh in a groundbreaking role, "Bachchala Malli" is poised to be a highly anticipated release.







