Bachchan Pandey Trailer: Kriti Sanon And Arshad Warsi Are All Set To Shot The Biopic Of Deadly Gangster Akshay Kumar

As promised, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez have dropped the interesting trailer of Bachchan Pandey and created noise on social media. As Akshay is known for his amazing scripts and intriguing picks, even Bachchan Pandey also belongs to the same category and is filled with crime, action, humour and fiery elements.



All the lead actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline and Arshad Warsi shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, Kriti Sanon a young aspirant of turning into a filmmaker wants to make the biopic of deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey. Arshad Warsi will be seen as her bestie and assistant too. Well, in the process of implementing this idea, they meet all the members of Bachchan Pandey's gang Pendulum, Bafferia chacha and Kaandi. Then Kriti directly speaks to Bachchan Pandey and seeks his permission for making his biopic. Well, then they start their preparations and enter Bachchan Pandey's den. The trailer also showcases Bachchan Pandey's deadly gangster avatar and his cruelness. He looked terrific with one plastic eye and is seen in a rugged avatar. Well, he also kills his girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez and the reason is kept under wraps. We need to wait and watch to know how will Kriti and Arshad make the biopic of Bachchan Pandey… Akshay also wrote, "धूम धड़ाका रंग पटाखा

आओ बना लो टोली…

इस बार बच्चन पांडे ला रहे हैं

होली पे गोली !!

#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji , TRAILER OUT NOW!"

Well, even Kriti also shared the trailer and wrote, "Holi Pe Goli

#BachchhanPaandey is finally here!!! Too excited to share this with you guys!! Had the best time shooting this film! I hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Action, Romance, Comedy— full dhamaal!! Its got everything and more! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, TRAILER OUT NOW!".

Arshad Warsi also wrote, "Kehte hai jisko Godfather - Miliye Bachchhan Paandey se! Holi Pe Goli".

Even Jacqueline also shared the trailer and wrote, "Meet the one Jiski Aankh Hi Nahi, Dil Bhi Patthar Ka Hai Evil has a new name – Bachchhan Paandey! Holi Pe Goli".

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!