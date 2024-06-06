‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ hits Indian screens a day early on June 6, 2024

The wait is over as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, the iconic detectives from ‘Bad Boys,’ are arriving a day earlier than expected for their most explosive mission yet! ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ the highly anticipated fourth installment in the beloved franchise, will hit theaters across India on June 6th, 2024.



This action-adventure promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their legendary roles. Brace yourselves for four times the action, four times the laughs, and a whole lot of Miami mayhem – all with a thrilling twist!



Indian fans are in for a special treat as ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ premieres a day earlier than its original release date.



Adil & Bilall, the dynamic duo behind the camera, are no strangers to the ‘Bad Boys’ universe. Having directed the critically acclaimed Bad Boys for Life, they're back to deliver an experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.



Joining forces with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, and many more talented actors. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and IMAX, ensuring a truly immersive experience for fans across India.



Don't miss this explosive return of the ‘Bad Boys!’ Gather your friends and family, grab your tickets, and prepare for a summer blockbuster filled with action, comedy, and an unforgettable adventure. ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ arrives in Indian theaters on June 6th, 2024 – see you there!











