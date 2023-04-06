Balagam: Venu Yeldandi Bagged The 'Best Director' Award At 'Around International Awards' Amsterdam

Balagam… This movie turned into the talk of the town with its sentimental family drama. Being a village story, it showcases the bond between the siblings and makes us witness how families turn apart with small misunderstandings. Tollywood's ace comedian Venu Yeldandi helmed this movie and proved his mettle globally. Already the movie is appreciated by critics and many ace actors along with winning two International Awards. Off late, Venu also won the 'Best Director' trophy at 'Around International Awards', Amsterdam. The makers shared this good news and praised Venu for his commendable work…

We are honoured to announce that our very own @VenuYeldandi9 won the best director award for #Balagam at the Around International Awards, Amsterdam. We thank the jury for the prestigious award and audiences across the world for their unwavering love and support♥️♥️#Balagam pic.twitter.com/ml6piYzLh1 — Harshith Reddy (@HR_3555) April 6, 2023

Check out the winners list:

• BEST FEATURE FILM: Splinter - Grzegorz Molda (PL)

• BEST DIRECTOR: Balagam - Venu Yeldandi (IN)

• BEST SHORT FILM: The Female General's Moustache - Disheng Zhang (CN)

• BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lost Cos-dp: Michael Tosner & dir: Robin de Levita (US)

• BEST DOCUMENTARY: The land of sky, home of the Thang-ka painters - Takashi Inoue & Matsuda Natsuki (CN-JP)

• ARFF GLOBE AWARD: The Horizon Behind Me - Roberto Pettini (IN - NP-IT-OG-PH-SA-SB - TH-VU) Tims INTERNATIONAL Mireles (MX)ESTIVAL

• BEST MUSIC VIDEO : Anund Payl (Marine Manasian) - Anna Golikova (RU) : ARFF AUDIENCE AWARDS: Unfeathered - Matthew Jeffery (UK) // 1848 - Alfonso Otero Mireles (MX)

• BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILMS: THE SEEKING - Yan Imbeault (CN) // Conficted - Ginita Sunaina (IN) BEST STUDENT FILMS: Dream Before sunrise - Guan Junjing (CN) // Carrot - MuEn Wang (UK) BEST ANIMATION & VFX: The Popes - Michela Menichelli & Diederik Pierani (IT) STAFF PICK: Temple Run - Varvara Keidan Shavrova (UK)

• ARFF INTERNATIONAL MENTIONS: Faces of war - Anton Zharov (CY - UA) //The Godfather Buck -Thomas J. Churchill (US) BEST TRAILERS: 5- Nick Bekos (GR) // The Black Man's Guide To World Travel (CA-CO-CR-CU-FR-AE)

#balagam score 8 We are thrilled to announce that #Balagam has won the best sound design award at the Athens International Monthly Film Festival. 🤩🙏 We are grateful for the recognition of our hard work and dedication to the art of sound design. 🤗🤗#BalagamGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/w6SAkassFX — Venu Yeldandi #Balagam (@VenuYeldandi9) April 6, 2023

Venu also shared the good news of being honoured with the 'Best Sound Design Award' at the Athens Monthly Film Festival' award show. He wrote, "#balagam score 8. We are thrilled to announce that #Balagam has won the best sound design award at the Athens International Monthly Film Festival. We are grateful for the recognition of our hard work and dedication to the art of sound design."

Balagam movie is directed by Venu and produced by Harishith and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Priyadarshee, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud.