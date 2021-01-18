Band Jammers release their first original composition

Jammers composition, 'Valalo' directly translates to trap, belongs to the retro-funk genre. The song is a narration of how they vented their frustration on their drummer, who agreed to play in a private party for aged people. He was of course half asleep when he said yes to the gig. With no option left, they picked their instruments and started the music.

While this fun story is based on true events, the vocalist confirms that they have slightly twisted and dabbled around with the story and the theme.

Valalo is a melodious track that translates you to a dreamy filmy song from the '60s. Kittu Vissapragada has penned lyrics for it and adds the right amount of retro to the tunes. With funky and upbeat transitions, this track was released on 14 January. Valalo is a fun song. They do play some private gigs and there were some not so pleasant experiences.

He says, "We decided to make a song on those in a lighter vane. We didn't want to make a serious song first. But, I can tell you that the songs that we are going to make in future are going to give some message or involve some social problem." Krishna Tejasvi, the lead vocalist, shares that doing original music has been their priority for a very long time now.

"For a lot of reasons, things didn't materialise. Finally, we are really happy to come up with our first song 'Valalo-Story Of A Trap'. This is a fun song. Took us almost 2 months to conceive, compose and produce the video of the song.

It's finally out on our YouTube channel - Jammers Originals. We had so much fun working on the song and the video. We cannot wait to create more original content that is both relevant and thought-provoking," adds Krishna.

Who are Band Jammers?

They are a five piece band with Krishna Tejasvi- Vocalist, Chinna Swamy-Guitar, Naren RK Siddartha-Keyboard, Jagdish-Bass and Shashank Bhaskaruni-Drums. Hyderabad-based 'Jammers' frequently lull their listeners into a melody-induced trance

How it all started?

It all started as a college band. Krishna and Naren keyboard player belong from CBIT. Their band was started in the year 2016 but their first performance was outside college on March 15, 2018.

"We didn't think much about the purpose of the band in the beginning. We just started playing gigs because we just came out of college at that point of time.

But slowly we thought of taking it forward. The good thing about our band is that we have a variety of talent. All of us are trained in different genres of music which makes our music sound different and interesting. We are a multi-genre band, hence. Three of us are just about 24-25 years old, so there's a lot of passion to do newer things.

The thought of making independent music also is a part of that. We are all trained in music for more than 7-13 years already. It's just about the application of our knowledge. Each of us has a huge contribution in the music that we make," adds Krishna.

Band over jobs

Krishna shares that some of them used to work in different MNCs but lately all of them have quit their jobs and choose to work full time to make a lot of content for 'Jammers'.

The pandemic, the testing time

"Lockdown was creatively, emotionally and financially testing. Especially for people like us who play a lot of live gigs, it was a long break. But, we managed to make the most out of it. We made a series of 35 videos called the 'Quarantine Jam Series'.

The series got some great traction. We also started to compose our Original Compositions. So, we are satisfied with what we've done during lockdown," concludes Krishna.