Just In
Banita Sandhu shoots in Bhuj for her pan-India film ‘G2’
Actress Banita Sandhu is set to make her Pan India debut with the upcoming action thriller "G2," alongside Adivi Sesh. Known for her roles in films like "October" and "Sardar Udham," Banita will step into the realm of high-octane action with this project, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Scheduled to commence shooting in Bhuj, Gujarat, soon, "G2" promises to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience. Sources close to the actress have confirmed her involvement in the film, while keeping other details under wraps. It is reported that both Banita and Adivi will share a compelling on-screen chemistry, aiming to captivate audiences with their performances.
Expressing her excitement about the project, Banita shared that being a part of "G2" was a creative delight for her, emphasizing that her role in the film presents a new challenge unlike anything she has done before.
Apart from Banita and Adivi, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role, adding further intrigue to the narrative. "G2" serves as the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit "Goodachari," returning to the celluloid after six years with a fresh storyline and intensified action sequences. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, "G2" is helmed by director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. With the stellar cast and a gripping storyline, the film is poised to enthrall audiences across the nation.