BB tempts inmates with mouth-watering dishes

The episode started with Sunny and Maanas talking about the task. Sunny said that he unconsciously gave his T-Shirt to them which is his mistake. Sunny and Maanas are seen walking in the garden area to lose weight. The next day started with the housemates dancing for 'Mass Biryani' song.

The housemates perform a good task. Bigg Boss asked Jessi to keep all the food items in the store room.

The housemates are seen talking about how precious food is. Bigg Boss shows a video of Lobo hiding food and eating. Jessi is seen feeding him. So, for violating the rules, Bigg Boss removed Jessi from his task. His partner Kajal will also be removed from the task and the duo cannot participate in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss appointed Kajal as the new Sanchalak in the house.

Jessi threw a fit saying that the housemates used the humanity card which is why he lost the task and apologized to Kajal as well. Vishwa, Ravi, Natraj, Lobo and Priya performed a skit in the house to show the importance and value of food. Ravi and Vishwa took part in a task. They have to chop the wood against Priya and Priyanka. Both Ravi and Vishwa completed the task and got a half kilo reduction from their weights.

The housemates rejected the temptation but Priyanka took the second temptation. Ravi tried to talk it out issues with Shanmukh as the latter claimed that Ravi is influencing the other housemates. Unable to bear his hunger, Lobo tried to pick up some food from the trash can. Natraj said he will give up the task for him but Lobo denied.

Maanas and Sunny picked Lobo and Natraj as the opponents. They have to tell which will float in water and which will sink in water and sent a bunch of things for the task. Maanas and Sunny won the task and won a reduction in their weight.

Boss later sent food to everyone but said that it is not mandatory to eat. Sunny, Maanas, Siri and Shanmukh decide to starve instead of gaining the weight.