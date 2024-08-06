Bear McCreary composes for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 again

Los Angeles: Emmy Award-winner Bear McCreary has composed tracks for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season 2, which also includes two new tracks featuring renowned singers Rufus Wainwright and Jens Kidman.



The soundtrack will be released worldwide on August 23. For the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, composer Bear McCreary brought in a blend of orchestra, percussion and folk instruments from across Europe and North Africa, combined with solo vocalists and choirs singing.

McCreary for the second season, has worked on new themes and colours, including Bulgarian women’s choir and gadulka for Rhûn, children’s choir for the pastoral city of Eregion, Hardanger fiddle for new character Estrid, and deathly whispers for the terrifying Barrow-wights, read a statement.

Grammy-nominated artist Rufus Wainwright brings his rendition of “Old Tom Bombadil”. “The Last Ballad of Damrod,” a song about a vicious Hill-troll by Jens Kidman.

McCreary is happy to bring the writer J.R.R Tolkien’s book to life once again.

“I am honoured to continue forward on this journey, bringing the events of Tolkien’s Second Age to life on the screen,” McCreary said.

The series also features names such as Sophia Nomvete, Benjamin Walker, Rory Kinnear, and Daniel Weyman, who too have lent their vocals to several songs on the soundtrack.

“This new soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series’ continued exploration of the Second Age” said Bob Bowen, head of music for Amazon MGM Studios.

Bowen added: “With the debut of Season Two on the horizon, we’re excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series.”

Season Two of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will debut on Prime Video on August 29.

The second season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.