Beautiful Pics Of Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding

South Indian popular lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot this morning at Mahabalipuram in the presence of their close friends and families. A few film celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, and Atlee attended the wedding and blessed the couple. Well, yesterday Vignesh took to his Instagram for announcing their wedding and also promised to reveal the wedding pics. So, he kept his word and shared the beautiful and amazing wedding pics and treated all their fans…

In these pics, he is seen tying 'Magalsutra' to Nayan and also kissed his dear bride in the next pic. He also expressed his happiness jotting down, "On a scale of 10… She's Nayan & am the one. By God's Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #WikkiNayanWedding".

The beautiful 'Varmala' ritual of the bride and groom is shown in this pic… He also wrote, "Am Married… Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !"

Vignesh looked great in this pic and seen walking towards his mandap!

Here is his beautiful bride Nayanthara… She looked great wearing a red saree and teamed it with diamond jewellery! He also captioned the image revealing his timeline… "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE".

Speaking about their regal wedding outfits, Nayan looked awesome wearing Monica's Jade brand custom-made ensembles. She wears a handcrafted saree in JADE's signature Vermillion Red, custom designed by Monica Shah. The intricately realized tone on tone embroidery is inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. In a thoughtful tribute to the actor's love for tradition, Monica & Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple's names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect.

Coming to the groom, Vignesh Shivan's ensemble, he resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha. He's adorned in a veshti, kurta and shawl – handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier.

On the other hand, her Mehndi also has a special connection with their love tale… Her hands looked great with 'WN' symbol (Wikky and Nayan).