‘Beauty’ team comes with soulful track ‘Pretty Pretty’

Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and Maruthi Team Product are all set to bring their upcoming film Beauty to theatres, with the release slated for September 19. The film, which has already created buzz with its touching teaser, goes beyond romance to highlight the emotional relationship between a father and daughter.

Directed by JSS Vardhan, Beauty features AnkithKoyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles. Produced by AdidhalaVijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal, the film has its story and screenplay penned by R.V. Subrahmanyam, promising a blend of drama, love, and heartfelt emotions.

As part of the musical promotions, the team recently unveiled Pretty Pretty, a melodious track composed by Vijay Bulganin, who earlier impressed audiences with Baby and Court. Sung by VSN Rohit with lyrics by Sinare, the song captures the charm of friendship, affection, and the delicate uncertainty of whether it could grow into something more.

The visuals, featuring the lead pair on a breezy bike journey, enhance the song’s appeal, making it a likely chartbuster. The film also stars Naresh, Vasuki, Sonia Chowdhary, and Nithin Prasanna, with cinematography by Shrie Sai KumaarDaara.