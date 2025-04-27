Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran collaborates again for ‘Kishkindhapuri’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for his action-packed performances and versatile script choices, gears up for his 11th film, Kishkindhapuri. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Smt. Archana, the film is directed and written by Koushik Pegallapati. Joining Bellamkonda on this thrilling ride is the charming Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Set in a meticulously crafted world, Kishkindhapuri unfolds a gripping horror-mystery narrative that has already captured attention with its intriguing announcement poster. Now, the makers have officially unveiled the film’s title and first look poster, further elevating the buzz.

The intense first look showcases Bellamkonda and Anupama venturing through a dense jungle, flambeaus in hand, their expressions laden with suspense. An eerie old bungalow looms in the backdrop, amplifying the mysterious atmosphere. Both the title and poster hint at a thrilling cinematic experience packed with suspense and mythic undertones. Adding to the excitement, the makers announced that the film’s first glimpse will be out on April 29th.

Kishkindhapuri boasts a stellar technical team. Cinematographer Chinmay Salaskar captures the chilling visuals, while the gripping score is composed by Sam CS. The film’s rich production design is helmed by Manisha ADutt, with D. Siva Kamesh managing art direction. Editing duties are in the skilled hands of Niranjan Devaramane.

Further strengthening the film’s creative force are Creative Head G. Kanishka, co-writer Darahas Palakollu, and script associate K Bala Ganesh. Together, they are shaping Kishkindhapuri into a visual and narrative marvel that promises audiences a unique horror-mystery experience.