‘Bhavanam’ trailer gets a grand launch

Renowned production house Super Good Films is set to captivate audiences with their latest venture, 'Bhavanam.' This suspense thriller, directed by Balachari Kurella, features an ensemble cast including Saptagiri, Dhanraj, Shakalaka Shankar, Ajay, Malvika Satheeshan, and Sneha Ullal. The film is produced by RB Chaudhary, Wakada Anjan Kumar, and Virendra Seervi.

The promotional content released for 'Bhavanam' has already garnered positive feedback, raising anticipation for its worldwide grand release on August 9. At the recent trailer launch event, lead actor Saptagiri expressed his gratitude, noting the significance of working with Super Good Films. "This is the 95th film by Super Good Films, and it's a horror comedy featuring comedians in lead roles. I'm thankful to director Balachari Kurella for this opportunity and to RB Chaudhary for his support," Saptagiri said.

Shakalaka Shankar shared his excitement, highlighting the film's blend of comedy, action, and songs. "It's a horror comedy with all commercial elements. The audience will thoroughly enjoy it," he added. Malavika Satishan described the movie as a "good entertainer with horror comedy and family drama."

Director Balachari Kurella expressed his gratitude towards RB Chaudhary and the entire team for their dedication and hard work. Music director Charan Arjun also praised the film's soundtrack, which has received a warm response.'Bhavanam' promises to be a delightful cinematic experience when it hits theaters on August 9.