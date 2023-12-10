Bhimaneni wishes good luck to ‘Namo’ team

Audiences always love to watch entertaining films, irrespective of whether it’s a small or a big film. It has proven many times that if a film provides laughs, it will become a big hit. The upcoming film “Namo” is being made as a completely entertaining film in the survival comedy genre. APrashant is producing this movie under the banners of Sri Nethra Creations and Aarms Film Factory, with ViswantDuddumpudi and AnuroopKatari playing main lead roles and Vismaya is the playing the female lead role. Aditya Reddy Kunduru is making his debut as a director with this film. Senior director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao released the film’s first look.

While speaking at the event, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao said, “Aditya worked as an assistant director with me. He worked very sincerely with me for two to three years. It has been eight years since he entered the industry. If you have the desire to do something and learn, opportunities will come. When I heard the title 'Namo', I thought this movie was about Narendra Modi. He told me that he named the title after the characters of the heroes- Nagesh and Mohan. I want this movie to be a big success.”

Aditya Reddy Kunduru said, “Thanks to my mentor Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao who came for us. I learned a lot while working with him. Thanks to our hero Viswant and heroine Vismaya who accepted my story. Our movie has come out well. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. It will make you laugh comfortably all through.”