Live
- Supreme Court Limits Definition of "Material Resources of the Community"
- MP CM approves reservation for women upto 35 pc
- JMM-Cong-RJD plotted to alter Jharkhand's demography via land jihad, love jihad: Yogi Adityanath
- Country’s first museum on women achievers to open in Delhi next year: L-G
- India's Wedding Season Set to Generate Rs 6 Lakh Crore in Business, Marking 41% Growth
- Kharge campaigns in Jharkhand, replies to BJP’s ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan
- Addressing shortage of qualified professionals in Indian healthcare crucial: Report
- Career opportunities in sustainable farming
- India Game Developer Conference 2024 to be held from November 13-15
- Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi And 22 Others Face Allegations In ₹1000-Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
Just In
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore in 3 Days
Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) earns over Rs 100 crore within three days of release.
Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', had a strong opening at the box office.
It crossed Rs 100 crore within its first three days of release.
- On Day 1, the film earned Rs 35.5 crore.
- On Day 2, it made Rs 37 crore.
- On Day 3, the film collected around Rs 33.5 crore.
This brought the total domestic box office collection to approximately Rs 106 crore by Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk.
The film had a solid occupancy rate of 67.27% on Sunday across its Hindi screenings.
Top regions contributing to the film's strong performance included Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned that while the Monday numbers will be important, BB3 has already become a success due to its strong opening.
With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 joins the list of Kartik Aaryan’s top 5 highest-grossing films, alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184.32 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 94.09 crore), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 84.56 crore).