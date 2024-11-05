Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore in 3 Days

Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', had a strong opening at the box office.

It crossed Rs 100 crore within its first three days of release.

- On Day 1, the film earned Rs 35.5 crore.

- On Day 2, it made Rs 37 crore.

- On Day 3, the film collected around Rs 33.5 crore.

This brought the total domestic box office collection to approximately Rs 106 crore by Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk.

The film had a solid occupancy rate of 67.27% on Sunday across its Hindi screenings.

Top regions contributing to the film's strong performance included Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned that while the Monday numbers will be important, BB3 has already become a success due to its strong opening.

With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 joins the list of Kartik Aaryan’s top 5 highest-grossing films, alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184.32 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 94.09 crore), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 84.56 crore).