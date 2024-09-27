‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Sets the Stage for Spooky Fun

The highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser has finally dropped, setting the stage for a spine-chilling Diwali. Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, this installment brings back the charismatic Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba and reintroduces the iconic Vidya Balan as the haunting Manjulika. As the teaser unfolds, viewers are treated to a tantalizing glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape her dark dungeon, hinting at an intense confrontation with Rooh Baba.

The teaser teases a fierce showdown between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, culminating in a dramatic scene where they come face to face. Alongside the leading duo, Triptii Dimri adds to the intrigue, promising a fresh dynamic in this horror-comedy saga. What’s more captivating is the absence of Madhuri Dixit in the teaser. Having been confirmed as part of the cast, her mysterious role has sparked speculation among fans.

Mark your calendars, as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to clash with Singham Again this Diwali. Both films are geared up for a massive opening, and neither seems willing to shift their release dates. There were whispers of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ team reaching out to Rohit Shetty, the director of Singham Again, to consider postponing their release.

Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan even contacted Ajay Devgn to discuss the possibility of rescheduling. However, director Anees Bazmee expressed his excitement over the impending box office rivalry, stating he is “thrilled” about the clash and is optimistic about both films performing exceptionally well.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. In contrast, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.