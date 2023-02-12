“Bichagadu 2” 4-minute teaser creates curiosity about the film

The makers of Kollywood actor-composer Vijay Antony's directorial debut movie, "Bichagadu 2," launches the first four minute teaser from the movie. The teaser assures that the film has an intriguing and never before seen plot of brain transplantation. Another major highlight is that Vijay Antony is seen nowhere in the entire teaser.

In an ideal world, it would have been a monumental game changer if revered legends like Gandhi, Einstein and Edison were immortalized with their brains transplanted to other men. But imagine the catastrophe the world would witness if the brain of someone like Adolph Hitler is transplanted to someone in today's world. "Bichagadu 2" teaser raises these pertinent questions. Adding to this, the poster comes with the caption, "Money is Injurious to The World."

The movie also features Dev Gill, Kittu, Harish Peradi and others in key roles. Apart from playing the main lead, Vijay Antony is also taking the responsibilities of the writer, music composer and editor. Vijay's wife Fatima Antony is producing the movie. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release in summer.