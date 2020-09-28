'Big Boss 3' winner bags a Tamil film, to pair with Miss India

'Vettri' is a Tamil film which has been launched, the details of which were shared with the media on Monday. Directed by Anjana Ali Khan, the first look poster features Mugen Rao, a Malaysian singer and actor alongside Anukreethy Vas, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 2018. Mugen Rao was the winner of Big Boss 3 in Tamil which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Leading cinematographer Rathinavelu is helming the project and this film is likely to go on the floors from next week. The production team is ensuring all Covid-19 protocols are in place. The earlier editions of the Big Boss show had already made a few stars like Oviya enjoy an extended run in the film industry. Hopefully, this edition also will offer a few more stars for the Tamil film industry which is heavily putting to use OTT and DTH platforms to promote their recent releases.