Big News: Megastar Chiranjeevi Announces That Ram Charan And Upasana Are All Set to Welcome Their First Child…

It's a great day for all the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi... Along with being in the best phase of his career, our dear Megastar is also going to turn into a grandfather once again as Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their first child soon. Chiranjeevi shared this good news with all his fans through social media and expressed his happiness.



The beautiful post has a cute pic of Bala Hanuman and it reads, "With the blessings of Shri hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan and Upasana tied a knot on 14th June, 2012 after dating for a few years. All their fans are eagerly awaiting for this great news from past few years!

Speaking about Ram Charan's work front, he is busy with RC 15 movie. Along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Ram Charan recently announced his 16th movie with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana and shared the announcement poster on social media!