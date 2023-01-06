Big News: RRR Gets Listed In The Longlists Of Prestigious 'BAFTA' Film Awards 2023

Be it national or the International side, Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR is now the talk of the town… It was just yesterday that the filmmaker Rajamouli received the prestigious NYFCC 2022 award in the 'Best Director' category. The movie is also listed in Golden Globes 2023 nominations and thus the team is ready to fly to Los Angeles to witness the gala award show. Off late, the film bagged its place in the most-awaited BAFTA longlists in the 'Best Film: Non- English' category. Well, there are a total of 24 categories in this list and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' are leading their with maximum listings.

The longlists are listed basing the votes received in Round 1… The final stage or the advanced stage of nomination voting will run from January 6th to 13th… Final nominations will be announced on 19th January at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. Actors Hayley Attwell and Toheeb Jimoh will host this gala event.

The makers shared this great news through social media and are happy with this great achievement.

Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. ❤️🙌🏻 Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/smU8l7OzF0 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023

Along with sharing the great news, they also wrote, "Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA".

One can check out the official BAFTA long lists 2023 in this tweet…

The wait is over! Check out the longlist for the 2023 #EEBAFTAs 👇 Who would you like to see nominated on Thursday 19th January? — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 6, 2023

Here is the complete list of BAFTA 2023 longlists… Take a look!

BEST FILM

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Living

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Blue Jean

• Brian And Charles

• Emily

• Empire of Light

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Lady Chatterley's Lover

• Living

• The Lost King

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• See How They Run

• The Swimmers

• The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

• Aftersun

• Blue Jean

• Donna

• Electric Malady

• Emily

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Nothing Compares

• Rebellion

• See How They Run

• Wayfinder

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Argentina, 1985

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

• Close

• Corsage

• Decision To Leave

• EO

• Holy Spider

• The Quiet Girl

• RRR

DOCUMENTARY

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• A Bunch Of Amateurs

• Fire of Love

• The Ghost of Richard Harris

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

• Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues

• McEnroe

• Moonage Daydream

• Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

• The Amazing Maurice

• The Bad Guys

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Lightyear

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

• Minions: The Rise of Gru

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

DIRECTOR

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Corsage

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Fire of Love

• The Quiet Girl

• Saint Omer

• She Said

• Tár

• Till

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• The Menu

• Tár

• Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Living

• The Quiet Girl

• She Said

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Whale

• Women Talking

• The Wonder

LEADING ACTRESS

• Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

• Ana de Armas in Blonde

• Cate Blanchett in Tár

• Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

• Viola Davis in The Woman King

• Danielle Deadwyler in Till

• Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

• Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

• Austin Butler in Elvis

• Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

• Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

• Brendan Fraser in The Whale

• Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

• Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

• Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Paul Mescal in Aftersun

• Bill Nighy in Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau in The Whale

• Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

• Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

• Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Carey Mulligan in She Said

• Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• Aimee Lou Wood in Living

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Tom Hanks in Elvis

• Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

• Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brad Pitt in Babylon

• Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

• Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

• Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

• Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

CASTING

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Living

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• Tár

• Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Athena

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Corsage

• Elvis

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

EDITING

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Moonage Daydream

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

MAKE UP & HAIR

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Blonde

• Elvis

• Emancipation

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• The Whale

ORIGINAL SCORE

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Batman

• Empire of Light

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Tár

• Women Talking

• The Wonder

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Jurassic World Dominion

• Top Gun: Maverick

SOUND

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Tár

• Thirteen Lives

• Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

• Beware of Trains

• The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

• Christopher at Sea

• Middle Watch

• Salvation Has No Name

• Your Mountain is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

• The Ballad Of Olive Morris

• Bazigaga

• Bus Girl

• A Drifting Up

• A Fox in the Night

• An Irish Goodbye

• Little Berlin

• Love Languages

• Too Rough

• WanderLand

Hope RRR bags another prestigious award and makes all of us feel proud… It is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya. The film had an ensemble cast of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn. Being the fictional story of the Indian Independence movement, it turned into the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema and is now on the way to bagging numerous International awards.