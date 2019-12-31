Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals that Rashami Desai had followed him till Goa in the past

The two ex co-actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have once again gotten into an ugly spat but this time, the former is more furious than ever. It all started when on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode a caller of the week asked Sidharth Shukla about his take on Rashami Desai's statement about him that the actor had apologised to her before coming to the show. This shocked Sidharth and he straight away denied all the false accusations by Rashami who was talking about their past behind his back.

As soon as the Weekend Ka Vaar live streaming with Salman ended, Sidharth's rage had no bounds. He instantly started calling out Rashami for being the biggest liar and said that if she is talking about their past behind his back, then he will also reveal everything now. In between his lines and anger, he revealed that Rashami Desai had followed him till Goa in order to meet him. "Tabka batau Kya jab mere peeche peeche Goa tak aagayi thi", said Shukla. His friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill were seen trying to calm the actor.

Just as their fight started getting ugly, Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz took her away from Sidharth's presence and advised her to be quiet. However, throughout the scene, Rashami seemed scared and she even requested Arhaan to just be with her because she's scared now. The episode ended with the entry of Guthi and Sunny Leone inside the house but furious Sidharth Shukla straight away denied to leave the bedroom and come to the garden area. Shehnaaz was seen insisting him to come and now it'll be shown in tonight's episode that whether Sidharth gives in to Shehnaaz's request or stays adamant.