Live
- Ohmkar’s ‘Mansion 24’ pre-release event highlights
- Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Bat genes may play vital role in beating Covid, cancer: Study
- Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow
- NSEZ and IDEMIA India Foundation collaborate to enhance health and well-being for NSEZ workers
- Brazil's Rio Negro river registers lowest water level since 1902
- Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)
- AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
- International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes
- Solar fencing of UP wildlife sanctuaries, process begins
Just In
'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra left in tears after housemates nominate her
Mumbai: In the first episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, actress Mannara Chopra, who was the first contestant of the house, was nominated by most of the...
Mumbai: In the first episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, actress Mannara Chopra, who was the first contestant of the house, was nominated by most of the housemates, which led to her breaking down in tears.
‘Bigg Boss’ announced the first nomination of the house and asked the housemates to name one contestant they think should be evicted.
Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and several others took Mannara’s name and sent her to the ‘unsafe zone.’
This shocked the actress, who revealed that the people who nominated her have been nice to her on the face.
“These people are so nice to me on my face and now are nominating me, this was not at all expected from Vicky at least. He has always been nice to me on my face,” Mannara said.