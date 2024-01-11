Bigg Boss 17': Vicky tells Ankita a bad image of him & his family is being portrayed

Live
Just In
In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of "Bigg Boss 17" with filmmaker Karan Johar, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain will be seen talking about an incident where her mother-in-law was talking to the actress about kicking her husband.
Post the episode, Ankita will be seen apologising to Vicky's mother.
However, KJo says to Vicky that he never asked Ankita as to why she was saying sorry to Vicky's mom.
Ankita discusses about the conversation she had with Vicky's mother.
She says, as a husband he has always been supportive and loving.
Vicky asks Ankita: "Has my family ever interfered about what you are working, what you are wearing... because a bad image of me and family is going out."
Ankita says: "No, your family has always been supportive."
Vicky asks: "Did I ever discuss anything related to your past?"
Ankita responds: "No, you have always been supportive, and loving."