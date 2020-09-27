Buzz: Devi Nagavalli eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: After Suryakiran and Karate Kalyani, it is the time for the elimination of Devi Nagavalli from the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss sources revealed us that Mehaboob got less votes this week. At the same time, Devi Nagavalli is also in the danger zone, as per the sources.

Mehaboob is one of the weakest contestants in the house. It is his luck that he survived almost three weeks in the Bigg Boss house. His performance drew criticism from time to time and there is nothing great about him in the house.



On the other side, Devi is not very cooperative with other inmates and she failed in Ukku Hrudayam task in the beginning itself. Mehaboob's performance during Ukku Hrudayam task also failed to impress.



There was a tie between Devi Nagavalli and Mehaboob. As per the sources, it is Devi Nagavalli who is eliminated. Nagarjuna will reveal the name on Sunday episode.