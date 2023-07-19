Bigg Boss 7: Cricketer Venu Gopal Rao to enter the show!

The upcoming seventh season of Telugu Bigg Boss is set to entertain fans once again. Following the success of six previous seasons, the makers are bringing the show back with a new twist, and the popular host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to guide the contestants and engage the audience. Meanwhile, with the announcement of the show, speculations about the contestants have already begun. Many actors’ names are being tossed around; recently, another unexpected name has surfaced.

Reports suggest former Indian cricketer Venu Gopala Rao will participate in “Bigg Boss-7.” While there is still a need for official confirmation, the news of a cricketer entering the show has piqued interest, as the show typically features YouTubers and actors.

Venugopal Rao, hailing from Visakhapatnam, debuted in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Indian cricket team in 2005 against Sri Lanka, and his last ODI was against West Indies in 2006. He played a total of 16 matches, scoring 218 runs. Venugopal Rao also garnered a good reputation through his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played 65 matches throughout his career. Venugopal Rao is currently working as a Telugu commentator, having dedicated over two decades to cricket at the highest level.