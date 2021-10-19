Bigg Boss Episode 43 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Vagaladi' songs. Viswa and Kajal are seen talking about food. Ravi, Anne, and Priya are seen talking about Lobo and the latter is seen watching them from the secret room. Shannu is seen saying to Jessie that Ravi and Kajal both are very influencing. Priyanka is seen talking to Sunny that Maanas is intentionally hurting her by not feeding her that day and Sunny talks about the same to Maanas.

Bigg Boss said that this nominations will be different and announces a task. Sunny, Sreeram, and Jessie are the hunters who have to nominate the housemates and the housemates can approach the hunters by catching the bananas and nominate others. Shannu and Siri catch the bananas and both nominate Anne. Anne doesn't agree with Siri's point while nominating. Sunny took Shannu's nomination.

Anne says that she can never give the worst performer to Siri. Kajal intervenes and asked why she gave the worst performer. Anne walks away and says that Kajal is being insensible and is behaving like an uneducated girl by asking silly questions when she is already irritated with the nominations. Siri and Anne catches the banana. Siri nominated Maanas and Anne nominated Siri. Sunny explains to Siri but she doesn't budge and Sunny took Anne's nomination.

Siri and Kajal got the bananas. Siri nominated Maanas again whereas Kajal nominated Priya. Sunny accepted Kajal's nomination. Siri and Priya got the banana but Siri who got vexed that Sunny is not taking her nomination gives the banana to Priyanka. Pinky nominated Kajal saying that she has been provocative. Priya nominated Ravi saying that he is throwing his wet towel on the bed.

Sunny got it that Priya is intentionally doing it and accepted her nomination. Priyanka screams that they are playing safe games. Ravi tried to stop Sunny from nominating him and Sunny doesn't budge saying that he wants to nominate Ravi on behalf of Swetha for what h did to her during the teddy task. Ravi and Sunny got into an argument and Sunny finally nominated Ravi. The housemates claim that it felt like his nominations instead of others.

Maanas and Sunny also argued about the same. Siri and Ravi got the bananas. Siri again gives it Priyanka. Both Ravi and Pinky nominated Kajal and Sunny accepted Ravi's nomination. Bigg Boss announces that Kajal, Ravi, Siri, Anne, Priya, Sreeram, and Jessie are in nominations. Bigg Boss also says to Lobo that he is also in nominations.