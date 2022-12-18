Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth Emerges As The Winner Of India's Best Reality Show…

As expected Indian Idol winner and ace singer of Tollywood Revanth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season and made the day for his family and fans. From the beginning, he bagged the maximum votes and even in the finale, all his fans made it possible with all their love.



Let's get into the episode details of the priceless last moments:

Host Nagarjuna once again announces that the winner will receive Rs 50 lakhs, a Suvarnabhumi plot and a Maruti car. He is also praised by Bigg Boss for his fantastic hosting skills by screening his AV. The screening is wonderful as it showcased Nag's love, anger and best hosting skills.

Nagarjuna enters the house with the golden briefcase and gets a grand welcome from Revanth and Srihan. The host announces the bumper offer doling out that the golden suitcase has Rs 25 lakhs. But both of them deny taking it and saying that trophy is their biggest dream.

Then Nagarjuna once again try to tempt the top two contestants that the suitcase prize increased to Rs 30 lakhs. He asks the eliminated contestants to advise Revanth and Srihan. Most of them advise Srihan to take the money except Rohit, Sudeepa, Shani, Arohi and Keerthi.

Finally, Nagarjuna doles out that the suitcase offer is increased to Rs 40 lakhs… Revanth's mother says a big no but Srihan's father asks him to pick it. Accepting his parents' decision, Srihan accepts to hold the runner-up place holding the golden suitcase.

Both Revanth and Srihan bid adieu to the house with lightning crackers holding the hands of their dear host Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna brings them back to the stage and announces that Revanth is the winner of the sixth season. He bags a 605 sqft plot, a Maruti Suzuki Breza car and Rs 10 lakhs cash! Those moments are priceless as Nagarjuna hands over the winner's trophy and cheque to Revanth.

Suvarnabhumi owner Sridhar also announces that he will get a big discount to Srihan whenever he wants to buy a plot in their venture. Srihan hands over the Maruti Suzuki Breza key to Revanth and won the hearts of their fans.

Revanth touches hearts with his winning speech says that trophy is his aim rather than the money! He dedicates to his little angel and turns emotional!

But the twist in the tale is announced when Nagarjuna says that Srihan is leading in the audience voting poll.