Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Things are beginning to heat up

We are aware that the present Bigg Boss Season 6 is running in full swing. The show hosted by Tollywood senior hero Akkineni Nagarjuna is able to get a large viewership and create excitement in the viewers watching it. The last two days have seen a variety of phases for Telugu Bigg Boss Season 6. The competitors displayed some enthusiasm during the nominations after Nagarjuna issued a grave warning in the show.

The most well-liked cast members, Srihan and Geetu Royal have entered this week's nominations. During the nominations, Sudeepa, alias Pinky, gave left and right to Geetu, causing tears in the house. Finally, the show's necessary pace has ramped up as the heat is on. In the coming days, the chores will become more challenging. Let's wait for further episodes and see who makes it through this week and who doesn't.