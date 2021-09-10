Bigg Boss warns Siri, Lobo tries to entertain audience

Bigg Boss season 5 finally took off to an interesting start with drama and emotions flying high right from 1st day itself. From Lahari Shari's fiery comeback to Siri and Anchor Ravi's emotional connection with other contestants, it created curiosity to watch what happened in day 3.

The night continued from when RJ Kajal was nominated to stay awake for the whole night. Some of the contestants believed that it could be a secret task which would implicate the contestants sleeping before RJ Kajal and hence missing the third thunder.

The 3rd day started off with a words exchange between Lahari Shari and Hamida. Anchor Ravi, Priya and Nataraj master tried to make the both of them reach a truce.

The third thunder struck when the contestants were least expecting it. Siri successfully placed her hand on the palm scanner and was called into the Power Room.

Bigg Boss gave Siri a task where she had to nominate two contestants as Master and Slave. She chose Shanmukh Jaswanth as the master and Lobo as the slave.

Fun ensued when Shanmukh asked Lobo to imitate all the housemates but it was cut short soon enough when Bigg Boss warned Siri that this is a task and be serious at the task at hand.

The evening saw Uma raise an issue about food sharing which involved Anee master and the contestants are handling kitchen responsibilities.

The episode ended with a promo for the next episode and left the audience in anticipation for the first captain of Bigg Boss.