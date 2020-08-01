BIL Showed Porn Videos And Molested Daughter: Nawazuddin Wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya, wife of Nawazudin Siddiqui has accused her brother-in-law Minhazuddin Siddiqui of showing porn videos to her daughter. In an FIR filed with the Mumbai police, Aaliya says that her husband's brother not only showed pornographic material to her daughter but also molested her, who was just nine when it happened.



She also said that Nawazuddin had turned deaf ears to her repeated pleas about this incident. Aaliya also accused her husband of supporting his brother.The FIR is filed under section 354 of IPC and other sections of the POCSO act.

Currently, there are five family members from the Nawazuddin family against whom Aaliya has filed an FIR.

Aaliya demanded separation from her husband after accusing him of cheating on her. She had said that Nawazuddin was talking to his girlfriends at the time she was carrying his child. This charge, however, has been dismissed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui as baseless.

In fact Aaliya said that Shams was the one who shared Nawazuddin's call records which the brother vehemently denied.