Anasuya Bharadwaj Biography : Family, Movielist, Age, Education

Anasuya Bharadwaj is a 37-year-old Indian television presenter and actress prominently in the Telugu industry born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She is known for her beauty, charming presentation, sweet-talking and hot body posture despite her age and being a mother of 2 children.









She's highly appreciated for competing with the young generation as an actor and presenter/anchor. She completed her MBA in 2008 and worked as an H.R. executive for a brief period. She started as an anchor in Sakshi T.V.'s Telugu news channel, refusing many early movies offers. She married an anchor by the name of Bharadwaj.













She also worked as a dubbing artist for films 'Vedam' and 'Paisa', who later appeared as an anchor in a Telugu comedy show Jabardasth, the favourite pastime Telugu household and recently completed its 10 years.













Anasuya acted and appeared in the films alongside being a prominent television anchor in 'Naaga' 2003, 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' 2016, 'Kshnam' 2016, 'Winner' 2017, 'Gayathri' 2018, 'Rangasthalam' 2018, 'F2' 2019, 'Yatra' 2019, 'Meeku Mathrame Cheptha' 2019, '30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela' 2021, 'Pushpa: The Rise' 2021.









She's planning to be busy and part of upcoming films 'Acharya', 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Khiladi', 'pakka Commercial' and 'Ranga Marthanda' in 2022. She won a Filmfare Award South, an IIFA Utsavam and 2 SIIMA Awards for her work in 'Kshanam' 2016 and 'Rangasthalam' 2018.