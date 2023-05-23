Dimple Hayathi Biography: Age, Career, Family, Networth, Movies, Controversies

Dimple Hayathi Biography:

Dimple Hayathi, an Indian actress and model, gained rapid fame within a short period of time. She primarily works in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.

Dimple Hayathi Personal Life:

Dimple Hayathi Born on August 21, 1998, in Vijayawada, Dimple possesses both beauty and talent.

Dimple Hayathi Career:

Her career began during her tenth standard, and she has been learning the classical dance form of Kuchipudi since a young age. At the age of 16, she made her acting debut in the Telugu film "Gulf" in 2017. Dimple also starred alongside Prabhu Deva in the Tamil film "Devi 2". Furthermore, she will be making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming Hindi movie titled "Atrangi Re".

Dimple Hayathi Physical Appearances:

Skin Color: Wheatish

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Hazel Brown

Height: 5.7 feet

Weight: 60 kilograms

Dimple Hayathi Net Worth:

Dimple Hayathi has an estimated net worth of approximately $1 million. She is a talented professional who excels in dancing, modeling, and acting. Dimple is based in India and earns her income from her diverse range of occupations, including dancing, acting, and modeling.

Dimple Hayathi Controversy:

Tollywood's young actress Dimple Hayathi has been booked in a case at Jubilee Hills Police Station for damaging a four-wheeler car. The incident took place at HUDA Enclave in the journalists' colony of Jubilee Hills where Dimple Hayathi resides. Well, the dispute is about a car parking issue between Dimple and DCP Rahul Hegde, who also resides in the same complex.

According to the sources, Dimple is accompanied by her boyfriend Victor David and they both damaged Rahul Hegde's car. So, after noticing the condition of the car, Rahul lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station. Well, there are speculations that Dimple and her boyfriend misbehaved with him during the incident. The case was registered on Dimple and Victor on Section 41 CR PC. Still, Dimple didn't comment on this incident… Further details of this case are awaited!

https://www.thehansindia.com/news/cities/hyderabad/dimple-hayathi-damages-dcps-car-and-thus-a-case-gets-filed-on-her-at-jubilee-hills-police-station-798709

Dimple Hayathi Photos:

